Drainage for avenues, other areas to be looked at – Town Clerk

Efforts will be made in the New Year to address issues affecting the underground drainage channels in city avenues, says Town Clerk Royston King.

He was at the time addressing questions from the Sunday Stabroek regarding flooding in these parts of downtown Georgetown.

“All our pumps are up and they are working but during the times that residents are experiencing overtopping there is the coincidence of high tide and heavy rainfall. As a result of all of that you have overtopping of some areas,” King said.

“But even though we have ….