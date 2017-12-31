Energy agency seized 11,794 gallons of illegal fuel this year

At the end of November this year 32,027 samples were collected by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) from 12,033 sites representing 91% and 83% of the respective targets for 2017 and the total quantity of fuel seized for the same period was 11,794 gallons of diesel and gasoline.

This was disclosed by the Guyana Energy Agency in a statement yesterday. It said that 28 discoveries of illegal fuel were made at various locations.

Additionally, five convictions, from ongoing prosecutions, have been recorded as at November 2017. According to Thandiewe Benn, Legal Officer of the GEA “…the five convictions recorded for 2017 brings the total number of convictions, since the implementation of the Fuel Marking Programme in 2004, to forty nine.

Benn further stated that the ….