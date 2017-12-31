Energy agency seized 11,794 gallons of illegal fuel this year

At the end of November this year 32,027 samples were collected by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) from 12,033 sites representing 91% and 83% of the respective targets for 2017 and the total quantity of fuel seized for the same period was 11,794 gallons of diesel and gasoline.
This was disclosed by the Guyana Energy Agency in a statement yesterday. It said that 28 discoveries of illegal fuel were made at various locations.
Additionally, five convictions, from ongoing prosecutions, have been recorded as at November 2017. According to Thandiewe Benn, Legal Officer of the GEA “…the five convictions recorded for 2017 brings the total number of convictions, since the implementation of the Fuel Marking Programme in 2004, to forty nine.
Benn further stated that the ….
CAL’s ATR planes giving trouble
(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s entire fleet of five ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into service its fleet of Boeing-737-800 jet aircraft to alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.
DDL worried sugar upheaval will cut molasses
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday expressed concern over plans for the downsizing of the sugar industry noting that its crucial molasses supply chain would be at risk.
No word on UN process for border controversy
As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.
Wales feeling the squeeze a year after estate closure
Residents and business owners from the West Bank Demerara community of Wales and its environs say that since the closure of the estate, business has declined drastically and the community is now left “like a crying child missing its mother.” The Wales Estate has been closed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for more than a year and the residents of the community and its environs say that they have noticed a drastic decrease in business and money flowing through the community, which has made Christmas bleak for them.