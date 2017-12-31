Man last seen on Christmas Eve found dead outside Public Buildings

The body of a father of three was on Friday evening discovered behind Public Buildings, several days after he was reported missing by his wife.
Stabroek News understands that Dereck Rampersaud, 31, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was first reported missing by his wife on Boxing Day after he failed to return home after leaving on Christmas Eve night.
According to the post mortem report received by the family, it was stated that the man died of suffocation, suspected to have been the result of him being intoxicated and falling face down in sand.
However, the man’s wife Natasha Rampersaud believes….
CAL’s ATR planes giving trouble
(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s entire fleet of five ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into service its fleet of Boeing-737-800 jet aircraft to alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.
DDL worried sugar upheaval will cut molasses
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday expressed concern over plans for the downsizing of the sugar industry noting that its crucial molasses supply chain would be at risk.
No word on UN process for border controversy
As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.
Wales feeling the squeeze a year after estate closure
Residents and business owners from the West Bank Demerara community of Wales and its environs say that since the closure of the estate, business has declined drastically and the community is now left “like a crying child missing its mother.” The Wales Estate has been closed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for more than a year and the residents of the community and its environs say that they have noticed a drastic decrease in business and money flowing through the community, which has made Christmas bleak for them.