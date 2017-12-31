Man last seen on Christmas Eve found dead outside Public Buildings

The body of a father of three was on Friday evening discovered behind Public Buildings, several days after he was reported missing by his wife.

Stabroek News understands that Dereck Rampersaud, 31, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was first reported missing by his wife on Boxing Day after he failed to return home after leaving on Christmas Eve night.

According to the post mortem report received by the family, it was stated that the man died of suffocation, suspected to have been the result of him being intoxicated and falling face down in sand.

However, the man’s wife Natasha Rampersaud believes….