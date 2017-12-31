Marriott Hotel removes private property signs

The Marriott Hotel has removed signs which declared that the foreshore behind the hotel was private property.

On Friday Stabroek News reported that a rousing Christmas Eve beach party aback the Marriott Hotel led the entity to erect signs restricting the use of the area.

At least 20 signs declaring that the area was private property to which access without permission was prohibited had been erected along the foreshore which according to several Acts is state property. However when Stabroek News visited the area yesterday the signs had been removed.

Chairman of Atlantic Hotel Inc (AHI) Hewley Nelson had told Stabroek News on Thursday that the ….