No word on UN process for border controversy

As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that there has been no further update from Dag Nylander, the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the matter.
On December 16, 2016, in a much-anticipated decision, Guterres’ predecessor, Ban Ki-moon decided that the Good Offices process on the decades-old border controversy would be given one more year and if by the end of 2017 “significant progress” was not made, the case would move to the ICJ. Nylander was appointed by Guterres to conduct the Good Offices Process on his behalf and to actively engage with the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela with a view to exploring and proposing options for a solution to the border controversy between the two countries.
CAL’s ATR planes giving trouble
(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s entire fleet of five ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into service its fleet of Boeing-737-800 jet aircraft to alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.
DDL worried sugar upheaval will cut molasses
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday expressed concern over plans for the downsizing of the sugar industry noting that its crucial molasses supply chain would be at risk.
Wales feeling the squeeze a year after estate closure
Residents and business owners from the West Bank Demerara community of Wales and its environs say that since the closure of the estate, business has declined drastically and the community is now left “like a crying child missing its mother.” The Wales Estate has been closed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for more than a year and the residents of the community and its environs say that they have noticed a drastic decrease in business and money flowing through the community, which has made Christmas bleak for them.
Drainage for avenues, other areas to be looked at – Town Clerk
Efforts will be made in the New Year to address issues affecting the underground drainage channels in city avenues, says Town Clerk Royston King.