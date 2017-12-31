No word on UN process for border controversy

As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that there has been no further update from Dag Nylander, the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the matter.

On December 16, 2016, in a much-anticipated decision, Guterres’ predecessor, Ban Ki-moon decided that the Good Offices process on the decades-old border controversy would be given one more year and if by the end of 2017 “significant progress” was not made, the case would move to the ICJ. Nylander was appointed by Guterres to conduct the Good Offices Process on his behalf and to actively engage with the Governments of Guyana and Venezuela with a view to exploring and proposing options for a solution to the border controversy between the two countries.

