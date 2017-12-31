UG unions still insisting 2017 pay hike is interim

Though they have accepted pay hikes of 8% and 6%, retroactive to January 1, 2017 the unions representing the University of Guyana (UG), are still dissatisfied with this offer by the administration, and believe that the amounts could have been higher.

They have taken particular issue with what they said is the mystery surrounding the manner in which the $182 million used to pay increases was disbursed, and have renewed their calls for full disclosure.

Following negotiations with the unions, the UG administration in October, announced its final pay hike offer of 8% and 6% to its UB (support) and UA (academic) staff members respectively.

In a press release subsequently issued by UG’s Public Relations Division, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Ivelaw Griffith had said that….