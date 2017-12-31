UG unions still insisting 2017 pay hike is interim

Though they have accepted pay hikes of 8% and 6%, retroactive to January 1, 2017 the unions representing the University of Guyana (UG), are still dissatisfied with this offer by the administration, and believe that the amounts could have been higher.
They have taken particular issue with what they said is the mystery surrounding the manner in which the $182 million used to pay increases was disbursed, and have renewed their calls for full disclosure.
Following negotiations with the unions, the UG administration in October, announced its final pay hike offer of 8% and 6% to its UB (support) and UA (academic) staff members respectively.
In a press release subsequently issued by UG’s Public Relations Division, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Ivelaw Griffith had said that….
CAL’s ATR planes giving trouble
(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s entire fleet of five ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into service its fleet of Boeing-737-800 jet aircraft to alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.
DDL worried sugar upheaval will cut molasses
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday expressed concern over plans for the downsizing of the sugar industry noting that its crucial molasses supply chain would be at risk.
No word on UN process for border controversy
As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.
Wales feeling the squeeze a year after estate closure
Residents and business owners from the West Bank Demerara community of Wales and its environs say that since the closure of the estate, business has declined drastically and the community is now left “like a crying child missing its mother.” The Wales Estate has been closed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for more than a year and the residents of the community and its environs say that they have noticed a drastic decrease in business and money flowing through the community, which has made Christmas bleak for them.