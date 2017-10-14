Powerful Hurricane Ophelia strengthens off Azores

(Reuters) – Hurricane Ophelia strengthened off the Azores islands in the northern Atlantic Ocean today and was expected pass to the south of the archipelago later in the day before taking aim at the British Isles, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
It said Ophelia, rare for its location and a powerful Category 3 storm with top sustained winds of 114 miles per hour (185 km/h), was the sixth major hurricane of the Atlantic season.
“Ophelia is expected to reach the British Isles as a powerful extra-tropical cyclone with hurricane force winds,” he Miami-based hurricane center said. “Dissipation is forecast in about four days after the system moved over these Isles.”
Trump strikes blow at Iran nuclear deal in major U.S. policy shift
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal yesterday, defying both U.S.
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sets out aid plan to end Rohingya crisis
GENEVA, (Reuters) – Aung San Suu Kyi has set out plans for a new humanitarian project to enable Myanmar’s Rakhine State to emerge as a peaceful and developed region, which a close adviser said showed her determination to fix the country’s refugee crisis.
U.S. states sue to block Trump Obamacare subsidies cut
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, (Reuters) – Eighteen U.S. states sued President Donald Trump’s administration yesterday to stop him from scrapping a key component of Obamacare, subsidies to insurers that help millions of low-income people pay medical expenses, even as Trump invited Democratic leaders to negotiate a deal.
California wildfires rage with record death toll expected to climb
SONOMA, Calif., (Reuters) – Fire officials reported further headway yesterday against devastating blazes in Northern California’s wine country but said the death toll of 34, already a record for the state, would likely climb higher with more than 250 people missing.
Las Vegas police say no delay in massacre response
(Reuters) – Las Vegas police presented a third version yesterday of the timeline of events for the Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself, saying they responded immediately to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S.