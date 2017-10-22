Trump defends tweets as key to White House victory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump defended his regular use of social media, especially Twitter, and said he may not have won the White House without it.
In an interview airing on Sunday on “Fox Business Net-work,” Trump says he can bypass what he labels unfair media coverage by speaking directly.
“Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show,” he said, according to a transcript released by the network. “I doubt I would be here if weren’t for social media, to be honest with you.”
Trump called his social media accounts on Facebook Inc , Twitter Inc and Instagram “a tremendous platform.”
“When somebody, says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never get the word out,” he said, according to the transcript.
Republican leaders have regularly urged Trump to avoid or cut back on tweets and Trump acknowledged some friends suggest he not use social media.
Trump regularly mounts attacks on Twitter, especially at news media and political opponents, often sending out missives in the early morning or late evening hours.
At times, Trump’s tweets have contained factual inaccuracies and personal attacks.
In March for example, Trump asserted without evidence President Barack Obama had ordered Trump Tower in New York wiretapped – something Obama denied.
In September, the FBI and the Justice Department said in a court filing “they have no records related to wiretaps as described” by tweets from Trump. He recently excoriated NFL players for taking a knee during the National Anthem.
He also criticized Senator Bob Corker in a series of tweets prompting Corker to respond: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”
White House chief of staff John Kelly said last week some have criticized him for failing to control Trump’s tweeting. “I was not brought to this job to control anything but the flow of information to our president,” Kelly said.
In July, Trump was sued in federal court by seven individuals whom he has blocked on Twitter. The Justice Department said the suit should be dismissed, arguing it “rests on the unsupported and erroneous premise that the president’s Twitter account is a public forum for First Amendment purposes.”
Billionaire Babis scores big Czech election win, seeks partners to rule
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech billionaire Andrej Babis won a thumping victory in Saturday’s election as voters shunned traditional parties and gave a mandate to the anti-establishment businessman pledging to fight political corruption while facing fraud charges himself.
Trump to release JFK files, subject to ‘further information’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that, subject to receipt of further information, he planned to allow the opening of long-secret files on the November 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy due for release next week.
US warns public about attacks on energy, industrial firms
(Reuters) – The US government issued a rare public warning that sophisticated hackers are targeting energy and industrial firms, the latest sign that cyber attacks present an increasing threat to the power industry and other public infrastructure.
Malta offers 1M euro reward to find journalist’s killers
VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta’s government said on Saturday it was offering a reward of 1 million euros ($1.2 million) for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the death of prominent journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Last post: Titanic victim’s letter sells for record $166,000
LONDON (Reuters) – A personal letter found on the body of a man killed in the sinking of the Titanic sold at auction on Saturday for 126,000 pounds ($166,000), a record price for correspondence from the doomed liner.