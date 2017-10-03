Decision not to renew Croal’s contract was mine alone

Dear Editor,
I refer to a letter captioned, ‘What are the real curses?’ (SN, Oct 1), signed by Mr Christopher Ram.
Regarding the content, Mr Ram’s letter rambles far and wide, however, I wish to address two issues raised in the letter as they relate directly to yours truly.
First, with regard to the employment policies of the administration, Mr Ram appears to imply that such are influenced by race. My response: I have always chosen my professional associates based on considerations of character and merit; race has never been a factor. With reference to President David Granger, any suggestion that he is racially prejudiced borders on the ludicrous.
Second, Mr Ram states, “Mr Colin Croal holds an MBA and served creditably as Permanent Secretary in three ministries. He is not implicated in any wrongdoing but was effectively dismissed by the Granger administration because he was on the PPP/C list for the 2015 elections.”
True, Mr Croal was effectively dismissed, in that his contract of employment was not renewed. (Mr Croal chose to be a contracted employee with the knowledge that contracts are subject to non-renewal.) The fact is, though, that the decision to not renew his contract was mine alone. I acted based on my own deliberate judgment. After consideration, I concluded that based on the record of centralised government embraced by the regime in which Mr Croal functioned, I did not feel confident of his ability or readiness to function in this administration, one which has as core values the philosophy of strong, autonomous, and empowered local government organs (currently 72), and a decentralised system of multi-tiered government.
In closing, I must mention that Mr Croal and I have a cordial relationship. I respect him, and I have no reason to doubt that such is mutual.
Yours faithfully,
Ronald Bulkan
Minister of Communities
There is need for a new constitution
Dear Editor, Mr Lincoln Lewis believes that critics of the Guyana Constitution have not read the document and implies that my objection to the Constitution stems from hatred of Forbes Burnham (SN, September 27).
Behaviour of touts, minibus operators at parks has to stop
Dear Editor, Two Mondays ago, I witnessed the most unsettling pulling and tugging of a young schoolgirl by minibus conductors and touts operating the Stabroek-South route.
Pleased about sex offenders’ registry
Dear Editor, The Caribbean Voice is thrilled that Ms Ann Green, head of the Childcare and Protection Agency, has announced plans for a registry of sex offenders in Guyana, especially since such a call was made since 2015 by The Caribbean Voice, which also established an online petition calling on the President of Guyana to act on this initiative.
Police are becoming more community oriented
Dear Editor, The paradigm appears to be slowly but surely shifting towards the police in their seven divisions being more community oriented and problem solving (COPS).
Ram left out two names in his letter
Dear Editor, On reading Christopher Ram’s letter in Sunday Stabroek about persons the APNU+AFC government removed but other persons they kept after it came to power, I saw where he left out two names and one situation that on the basis of perception, conjure up thoughts of the practice of ethnic politics by the present regime.