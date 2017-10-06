GAPE nominated Emily Dodson to the Public Procurement Commission

Dear Editor,
We refer to a letter in Stabroek News of October 3, 2017 with the caption ‘Ram left out two names in his letter’ written by Frederick Kissoon. In that letter Mr Kissoon speculates on the reason for the selection and appointment of Ms Emily Dodson as a member of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC). In that letter Mr Kissoon states as follows: “The question David and I asked ourselves is why the APNU+AFC’s choice of Emily Dodson for the Procurement Commission taking into consideration two contextual points – there are over three hundred lawyers in Guyana that could function competently in the Commission and secondly, would the Jagdeo case not be a logical consideration when Ms Dodson’s name came up. It was not. Someone in the PNC leadership felt that Ms Dodson was the right choice and that her case for Mr Jagdeo’s third term was not important to disqualify her. For me, logics [sic] come in. Why Dodson and not another lawyer seeing that there was the Jagdeo case? All I am asking in this column is for someone to show me the logical thinking behind the Dodson choice.”
The Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE) wishes to respond to Mr Kissoon’s request to be shown the logical thinking behind the Dodson choice. GAPE was requested by the competent authority to nominate a person to be a member of the PPC. This request was due to the fact that at the policy level the procurement of works, services and materials for built infrastructure was a major activity of the state. Hence the input of a person with an engineering background of high integrity and unblemished career was essential. This request was discussed by the GAPE executive and it was decided to nominate Eng Emily Dodson. Eng Dodson is a Fellow of GAPE, the highest grade of membership of GAPE. As a professional engineer she worked for many years at the Guyana Electricity Corporation, before she embarked on studies which resulted in her becoming an attorney-at-law. She is therefore a double professional with a significant track record in both professions. Eng Dodson was considered by GAPE to be an excellent candidate for nomination to membership of the PPC. We do not know for sure why she was selected and appointed to be a member of the PPC, but we believe that her membership of and nomination by GAPE was the predominant factor. GAPE is of the firm view that the PPC should have in its membership an experienced professional engineer.
Yours faithfully,
Kwame Pindar
President
Guyana Association of
Professional Engineers
There can be no refund of a tax payment when no tax is paid in the first place
Dear Editor, The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has made note of the letter in your September 28, 2017 edition (p 6) titled ‘Why does GRA no longer give mortgage interest relief to first-time home owners if they don’t have taxable income?’ by Jorge Bowen-Forbes in which the writer expresses concern about one of the criteria for acquiring Mortgage Interest Relief (MIR) from the GRA.
Money-laundering Act does not give guidance as to the status of a politically exposed person after their public functions have ceased
Dear Editor, The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act (2009) in Guyana states, “politically exposed person means an individual who is or has been entrusted with prominent public functions on behalf of a state, including a Head of State or of government, senior politicians, senior government, judicial or military officials, senior executives of state owned corporations, important political party officials, including family members or close associates of the politically exposed person whether that person is resident in Guyana or not.” The 2009 AML/CFT Act did not give guidance as to the status of PEPS after their “prominent public functions” are concluded.
The years of the PPP/C in office were glorious
Dear Editor, This year, October 5, marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first free and fair elections in Guyana since independence in 1966.
Region Ten is in a ditch
Dear Editor, The visit by the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo to the community of Linden the day before yesterday drew people in the vicinity to listen to what he had to say.
Those armed with keyboards are more numerous and dangerous than those armed with guns
Dear Editor, This country is becoming an increasingly dangerous place. There are lots of unhinged and unaccounted for folks out there who are more dangerous than people armed with guns.