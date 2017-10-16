No water from LBI to Better Hope

Dear Editor,
For the past three days, ie Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the residents of LBI to Better Hope on the East Coast are without water, again. Several residents we learned, had informed Guyana Water Incorporated at Bachelors Adventure about this, but without success.
I hope that by giving publicity to this vexed matter the authorities at Guyana Water Inc may give urgent consideration to our request.
Yours faithfully,
Rooplall Dudhnath
There was an industry before Heffner
Dear Editor, So much of the analysis from columnists and letter writers I see in papers in Guyana continues to remind me of the management maxim from Murphy’s law: “Nothing is as simple as it looks to most people”.
Even with accurate figures point is still valid
Dear Editor, In reference to a letter from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) published in the October 14, edition of Stabroek News captioned ‘The Corporation Tax Rate for non-commercial companies was reduced in 2017’, I wish to quote from my letter on from October 11, 2017 which stated: “With respect to corporation taxes (CTAX), according to the Ram & McRae website, there are three rates of CTAX in Guyana: a 30% rate that applies to non-commercial companies, a 40% rate that applies to commercial companies except telephone companies and finally a 45% rate for the telephone companies.” I sourced my information from the tax experts in Guyana and they said 30%, and I accepted it and yes, I am responsible.
Was the money reallocated?
Dear Editor, I thank the media for publishing my recent letter in relation to the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) failure to implement the much anticipated Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) REDD+ Readiness project in Guyana.
Recent decision contradicts what mining syndicates were told by ministers
Dear Editor, The Toroparu Mining and Development Consortium is made up of a group of small individual miners in Toroparu, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, who have been unable to work their dredges for the past two to three years for various reasons.
It is imperative that education have a developmental role
Dear Editor, In his book The emergence of a Science Society in England 1800-1965, GW Roderick reports that when the renowned German philosopher Wilhelm Von Humboldt was asked to explain Germany’s phenomenal rise as the most powerful nation in Europe around the beginning of the nineteenth century, Von Humboldt’s succinct response was: “What you want the nation to be, you must first put in your schools”.