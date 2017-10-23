Dear Editor,
In my letter which you published yesterday you omitted the word `not’ which changed the entire meaning of what I said. The 18 can find comfort that they were never not fit or proper…meaning they were proper but that the president had his own plan in mind, hence why he rejected them.
I would appreciate a correction. Here is the original wording:
The one positive thing emerging from the president’s action is that the 18 people put forward by the Opposition Leader could now enjoy comfort in the knowledge that they were never not fit or proper.
Yours faithfully,
Wesley Kirton
Rapid acceptance of offer to be Gecom Chairman mindboggling
Dear Editor, Permit me to revisit quickly the Gecom chairman announcement of last Thursday; I also refer to Sunday Stabroek’s editorial of October 22nd titled “Gecom chairman.” The word is that the new chairman was first communicated to about the position and his new role during that same fateful week, if not just before.
Unilateral wage increase for public servants as bad as what happened under PPP
Dear Editor, The coalition has reportedly announced a unilateral wage increase for public servants, completely ignoring the submissions of the public service unions.
Giftland Mall sees Mr Duncan for the political animal he is
Dear Editor, Allow me a few words on Mr Sherod Duncan, who comes across as our brightest hope, a proverbial knight in shining armour and his recent disclosure that he takes responsibility for not reporting a case of alleged child abuse which he had knowledge of nor did he inquire or ensure that this alleged crime was reported.
Building a house in Guyana is not easy
Dear Editor, Whilst everyone’s attention is being drawn to the antics of the Granger-led administration and the supposed rewards from oil, dishonesty, crime and lawlessness seem to be climbing the ladder without any form of resistance.
Main drain still blocked
Dear Editor, I am writing this letter, pleading with the government and more precisely the Ministry of Public Infrastructure since I have written four letters in the daily Stabroek News from August to October 2017, and no relief has been given in relation to the situation.