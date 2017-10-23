Dear Editor,

In my letter which you published yesterday you omitted the word `not’ which changed the entire meaning of what I said. The 18 can find comfort that they were never not fit or proper…meaning they were proper but that the president had his own plan in mind, hence why he rejected them.

I would appreciate a correction. Here is the original wording:

The one positive thing emerging from the president’s action is that the 18 people put forward by the Opposition Leader could now enjoy comfort in the knowledge that they were never not fit or proper.

Yours faithfully,

Wesley Kirton