Dear Editor,

The Government of Guyana deserves congratulations for defying the threats by the United States of America against countries voting for a UN General Assembly resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Following a call by the Palestinians for a General Assembly meeting after the United States vetoed a similar resolution in the Security Council, the schoolyard bully with no moral compass, threatened to cut financial aid to countries that backed the resolution.

Guyana has always embraced the Palestinian cause and to witness its principled stand is indeed commendable. Along with Guyana from CARICOM supporting the resolution were Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent. Kudos to all of them.The CARICOM countries which abstained from voting were Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. St. Kitts-Nevis and St. Lucia appear to have been missing for the vote! What a pack of disgraceful cowards.

Yours faithfully,

Christopher Ram