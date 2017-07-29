A Celebration of Guyanese Culture

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger, last evening, attended a cultural celebration entitled ‘Juliana! A Celebration of Guyanese Culture’. The event, which was held at the National Cultural Centre, featured a well-choreographed fusion of music and dance representing the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural characteristic of the Guyanese society and its struggles for Independence. In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, the Surama Dancers, the Indian Cultural Centre’s Dancers and the Happy Feet Dancers in a high-energy dance performance.

 

 

