Region 8’s Sherryanna Balkaran is Indigenous Heritage Queen
Making history
Graduates Sheryl Wilson, Vanessa Merchant, Abiola Hickson, and Sabita Sukhdeo, who are flanked by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Director General Claudette Rogers (at left), Junior Infrastructure Minister Annette Ferguson (second, from right) and Harbour Master Michael Tennant, have made history by becoming the country’s first female marine pilots.
Bagotville Bridge works
Works underway to reconstruct the Bagotville Bridge, which had to be closed two months ago after a section started to sink.
Spectacular: With their stellar choreography and acrobatic moves, the MacKenzie High School emerged the winners in the secondary category of the “Skip to my Lou” competition, which was held yesterday at the Sports Hall.
Restoring QC playfield: Levelling of the Queen’s College ground began over the weekend and continued on Tuesday.
Temporary bridge
Temporary bridge: A temporary bridge (foreground) is being built at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara to enable repairs to the main bridge (background).