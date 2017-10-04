River View flooded after koker fails
GAWU donates to hurricane relief
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Monday provided a monetary donation towards the Caribbean hurricane relief efforts which are being coordinated here by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
Family Affair
This family yesterday participated in the tree wrapping exercise organised along the Camp Street avenue in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer awareness
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and her granddaughter wrapping a tree trunk along Camp Street yesterday for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Raising awareness
Members of the public play their part by wrapping a tree along the Camp Street avenue in pink to raise awareness about breast cancer, screening and early detection.
Making history
Graduates Sheryl Wilson, Vanessa Merchant, Abiola Hickson, and Sabita Sukhdeo, who are flanked by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Director General Claudette Rogers (at left), Junior Infrastructure Minister Annette Ferguson (second, from right) and Harbour Master Michael Tennant, have made history by becoming the country’s first female marine pilots.