River View flooded after koker fails

The River View, Ruimveldt koker failed to close last night, flooding River View and surrounding communities when the tide rose early this morning. 

The koker in River View that failed to close last night

A resident of River View standing on her mud-covered bedroom floor after the floodwater receded early this morning.

A yard in First Street, Alexander Village inundated

