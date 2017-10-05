Photos

Educators in concert

As Education Month activities wind down, teachers and education officials took to Linden on Wednesday to participate in what was dubbed ‘Educators in concert’, a release from the ministry said today. The event saw participation from teachers and educators from across the eleven education districts.Before a packed audience at Lichas Hall in the mining town, a range of talents including songs, dramatic poetry, skits, and dances were on display.During the two-hour show, there was an abundance of laughter and although many of the teachers were meeting for the first time the camaraderie among them was palpable, the release said.Scenes from the event. (Ministry of Education photos)

