Educators in concert
GBTI contributes to Lethem Town Week
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Limited has made a donation to the first ever “Lethem Town Week” events.
River View flooded after koker fails
The River View, Ruimveldt koker failed to close last night, flooding River View and surrounding communities when the tide rose early this morning.
GAWU donates to hurricane relief
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Monday provided a monetary donation towards the Caribbean hurricane relief efforts which are being coordinated here by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
Family Affair
This family yesterday participated in the tree wrapping exercise organised along the Camp Street avenue in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer awareness
Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and her granddaughter wrapping a tree trunk along Camp Street yesterday for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.