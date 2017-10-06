Horse cart racing on East Coast Highway
Four more containers set for shipping to Antigua
(From left to right) Agency Manager and Company Secretary of John Fernandes Limited (JFL) Jeremy Fernandes; Chairman of JFL, Christopher Fernandes ; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Colonel (retd) Chabilall Ramsarup and member of the private sector Deodat Indar yesterday at the John Fernandes Wharf.
UG, GDF sign MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree
The Guyana Defence Force and the University of Guyana yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for educational collaboration.
GBTI contributes to Lethem Town Week
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Limited has made a donation to the first ever “Lethem Town Week” events.
River View flooded after koker fails
The River View, Ruimveldt koker failed to close last night, flooding River View and surrounding communities when the tide rose early this morning.
GAWU donates to hurricane relief
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Monday provided a monetary donation towards the Caribbean hurricane relief efforts which are being coordinated here by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).