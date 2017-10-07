Photos

PNCR 60th

The People’s National Congress Reform  today hosted a special delegates’ congress in celebration of the Party’s 60th anniversary. The event was held at the National Cultural Centre under the theme, “United and Strong: 60 years on”. Photo shows one of the cultural presentations. 

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Four more containers set for shipping to Antigua

(From left to right) Agency Manager and Company Secretary of John Fernandes Limited (JFL) Jeremy Fernandes; Chairman of JFL, Christopher Fernandes ; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Colonel (retd) Chabilall Ramsarup and member of the private sector Deodat Indar yesterday at the John Fernandes Wharf.

UG, GDF sign MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

The Guyana Defence Force and the University of Guyana yesterday signed a  Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for educational collaboration.

GBTI contributes to Lethem Town Week

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Limited has made a donation to the first ever “Lethem Town Week” events.

River View flooded after koker fails

The River View, Ruimveldt koker failed to close last night, flooding River View and surrounding communities when the tide rose early this morning.

GAWU donates to hurricane relief 

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Monday provided a monetary donation towards the Caribbean hurricane relief efforts which are being coordinated here by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Comments