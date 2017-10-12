Photos

President swears-in Public Service Appellate Tribunal registrar

President David Granger said yesterday that his Administration is committed to doing all that is within its power to ensure that important institutions of State, be it the National Assembly, the Judiciary, autonomous institutions and commissions are not  ignored as a result of the opinion of any individual or group.According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State made these remarks during a simple swearing-in ceremony at State House, where he administered the Oath of Office to Amoura Giddings, a young attorney-at-law, as the new registrar of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal.  

The appointment of Giddings, which took effect from September 19, 2017, accords with Section 6:01 of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal Act. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

