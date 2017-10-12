President swears-in Public Service Appellate Tribunal registrar
PM for a day
PM for a day: As Guyana joins the world to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child today, Martina Nedd (seated second from left), a student of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service and an intern in the Office of the Prime Minister was yesterday given the opportunity by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo to be Prime Minister for a day to commemorate the day.
Making progress
Making progress: Major road works are continuing at the junction of the Kitty Public Road and Vlissingen Road.
Overdue
Overdue: The bridges along Cemetery Road are being redone. The work is expected to take two weeks.
Sangeeta places third in Miss India Worldwide
Sangeeta Bahadur, Guyana’s representative to the 2017 Miss Indian Worldwide pageant last night won the 2nd runner-up spot in the international leg of the pageant which was held at the Royal Albert Palace, Edison, New Jersey, US.
Nature’s force
Ferocious high tides on Saturday swept aside this section of the wave wall at Kitty.