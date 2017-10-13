Photos

Guyana Foundation signs agreement with Cuba University

The Guyana Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Medical Sciences of Ciego De Avila, Cuba.The Foundation, in a release said that it reached out to the University two years ago to request guidance and assistance in dealing with the mental health issues that face Guyana and, in particular, the work of the GuyanaFoundation’s Sunrise Centre.The agreement is valid for a period of five years during which time there will be valuable transfers of expertise and information to tackle the social issues facing Guyana. Persons will be selected from key villages across Region 2 to access training in Cuba to become professional counsellors. Workshops and visits by Cuban professionals will follow, the release said.

Signing the MOU are Rector of the University, Angel Batista Diaz (left), with Supriya Singh Bodden of the Guyana Foundation. Standing from right to left, Ambassador of Guyana to Cuba, Halim Majeed; Head of International Relations of the University, Lourdes Alvarez Lopez; Vice Rector of Department of Economics, Yordanys Borges Diaz; and Magalys Padilla Alvarez, Representative of Medical Services.

