Diwali motorcade sights – Photos by Keno George
Diwali Utsav at State House
State House was this evening lit up for Diwali. President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger entertained guests.
Diya ceremony
President David Granger lighting the ceremonial diya at the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Diwali celebrations on Main Street last evening.
Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison
The expansion of the Mazaruni Prison is closer to realisation as bids are currently being invited for eligible contractors to undertake the project, the Department of Public Information said.
Back at it again
Days after being stripped of dark tint, a Route 40 (Kitty-Campbellville) minibus is once again the target of ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s traffic department after it was spotted again, heavily tinted.The minibus, BRR 5635, was subjected to an inspection at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary, after concerns were raised via Facebook about public transportation being heavily tinted.When contacted by this newspaper yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Shivpersaud Bacchus said that the bus was released after an inspection officer examined the bus and the tints and LED lights were removed.In a Facebook post seen by this newspaper, the bus, sporting heavily-tinted windows, was spotted just after midday yesterday in David Street, Kitty.
Banks DIH, ministry host community health fair
Residents of Ruimveldt and lower East Bank Demerara benefitted from medical services at a Community Health Fair hosted by Banks DIH Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) at Thirst Park Sports Club ground last Friday.