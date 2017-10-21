Allsopp’s Point gets new signage
Diwali also observed yesterday
A house in Eccles, East Bank Demerara adorned with diyas, fairy lights and LED candle-like lights.
Diwali motorcade sights – Photos by Keno George
Details make a difference: The Philadelphia Hindu Temple’s float in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Diwali motorcade showcased intricate costume designs, which have become a hallmark of the event.
Diwali Utsav at State House
State House was this evening lit up for Diwali. President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger entertained guests.
Diya ceremony
President David Granger lighting the ceremonial diya at the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Diwali celebrations on Main Street last evening.
Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison
The expansion of the Mazaruni Prison is closer to realisation as bids are currently being invited for eligible contractors to undertake the project, the Department of Public Information said.