Allsopp’s Point gets new signage

As of today, the identification of Allsopp’s Point, 19 miles outside Bartica, is unmistakable following the re-erection of a large road sign by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) .While the location itself is unremarkable, the life and contributions of the man behind the name, Phillip Allsopp, is anything but, a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.At the age of 91, Allsopp was able to see the new sign when he was taken into the location with a team from the Ministry.  

Phillip Allsopp (fourth from right) with others at the commissioning of the signage (MPI photo)

