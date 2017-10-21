Photos

Lethem officially declared a town

President David Granger (left)  and Mayor Carlton   Beckles unveiling the plaque yesterday to officially declare Lethem a Town . (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Lethem Town

President David Granger (left) and Mayor Carlton Beckles unveil the plaque (inset) to officially declare Lethem a town ​yesterday.

Diwali also observed yesterday

A house in Eccles, East Bank Demerara adorned with diyas, fairy lights and LED candle-like lights.

Diwali motorcade sights – Photos by Keno George

Details make a difference: The Philadelphia Hindu Temple’s float in the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Diwali motorcade showcased intricate costume designs, which have become a hallmark of the event.

Diwali Utsav at State House

State House was this evening lit up for Diwali. President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger entertained guests.

Diya ceremony

President David Granger lighting the ceremonial diya at the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Diwali celebrations on Main Street last evening.

Comments