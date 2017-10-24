Photos

Sexual violence training

A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.The collaborative effort between the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), the Ministry of Public Health andJohn Hopkinson University aims to provide healthcare workers with theknowledge and skills to understand and address sexual violence.Some of the participants (DPI photo)

Hurricane relief

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo greeting members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team which played in last night’s hurricane relief T20 match at the Providence Stadium.

GTT’s Pinktober 5K/10k Walk

Hundreds of Guyanese showed up to take part in GTT’s Pinktober 5K/10K Walk/Run yesterday.

Fun time on the water

  Fun time on the water in Chenapau, Region 8 (Photo by Mariah Lall)

Lethem officially declared a town

The Parade from the Airstrip to the Rodeo Ground was led by the mounted police.

Lethem Town

President David Granger (left) and Mayor Carlton Beckles unveil the plaque (inset) to officially declare Lethem a town ​yesterday.

