Inaugural meeting of Local Gov’t Commission held

 Five commissioners were present for the inaugural meeting of the recently established Local Government Commission, (LGC) today in the boardroom at theMinistry of Communities, Kingston, the Department of Public information said. At the scheduled meeting, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan said members were briefed on the importance of crafting a work plan given the urgency of their mandates. Five of the eight commissioners present at the inaugural LocalGovernment Commission (LGC) meeting, from left to right: Mortimer Mingo,Andrew Garnett, Joan Ann Romascindo, Clement Corlette and Marlon Williams. (DPI photo) 

Uncapped agro-processing expo set

Uncapped agro-processing expo set: The Uncapped agro-processing expo is set to get underway today at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project

Yesterday morning Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC (third from right) met with US Ambassador Perry Holloway (second from right) and Canadian High Commissioner  Lilian Chatterjee (second from left) to discuss the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.

Jagdeo holds consultations on GECOM Chairman controversy

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met with the TUC, FITUG and private sector bodies for consultations on the unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman by President David Granger.

Sexual violence training

A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.

Hurricane relief

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo greeting members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team which played in last night’s hurricane relief T20 match at the Providence Stadium.

