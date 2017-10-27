Inaugural meeting of Local Gov’t Commission held
Uncapped agro-processing expo set
AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project
Yesterday morning Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC (third from right) met with US Ambassador Perry Holloway (second from right) and Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee (second from left) to discuss the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.
Jagdeo holds consultations on GECOM Chairman controversy
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met with the TUC, FITUG and private sector bodies for consultations on the unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman by President David Granger.
Sexual violence training
A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.
Hurricane relief
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo greeting members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team which played in last night’s hurricane relief T20 match at the Providence Stadium.