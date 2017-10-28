PM, wife host musical evening
Lands inquiry report
Lands inquiry report: Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into land matters George Chuck-A-Sang (third, from right) handing over the commission’s preliminary report to Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday.
Uncapped agro-processing expo set
Uncapped agro-processing expo set: The Uncapped agro-processing expo is set to get underway today at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.
AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project
Yesterday morning Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC (third from right) met with US Ambassador Perry Holloway (second from right) and Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee (second from left) to discuss the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.
Jagdeo holds consultations on GECOM Chairman controversy
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met with the TUC, FITUG and private sector bodies for consultations on the unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman by President David Granger.
Sexual violence training
A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.