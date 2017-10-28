Photos

PM, wife host musical evening

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife  Sita Nagamootoo hosted an evening of love, lights and music at their official residence this evening. President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger, several Ministers of the Government and members of the Diplomatic Corps were among the attendees. (Office of the Prime Minister photos)

Sita Nagamootoo interacting with some of the children who attended.

Lands inquiry report

Lands inquiry report: Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into land matters George Chuck-A-Sang (third, from right) handing over the commission’s preliminary report to Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday.

Uncapped agro-processing expo set

Uncapped agro-processing expo set: The Uncapped agro-processing expo is set to get underway today at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project

Yesterday morning Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC (third from right) met with US Ambassador Perry Holloway (second from right) and Canadian High Commissioner  Lilian Chatterjee (second from left) to discuss the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.

Jagdeo holds consultations on GECOM Chairman controversy

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met with the TUC, FITUG and private sector bodies for consultations on the unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman by President David Granger.

Sexual violence training

A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.

