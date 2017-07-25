Lopsided wins for UDFA and EBFA

The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) and the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) secured lopsided wins when UDFA/GT Beer Intra-Association tournament continued Sunday.

Played at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, UDFA downed the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association 3-1 with Kellon Primo leading the home side with a double in the 46th and 49th minute.

He was aided by Denzil Fordyce who scored in the 35th minute. For the visitors, Sheldon Pitt found the back of the net in the 90th+1 minute.

Meanwhile, EBFA overcame the East Coast Football Association (ECFA) by an identical score. Lloyd Matthews, Joel Dick and Marvin Squires scored in the 50th, 55th and 90th+1 minute.

For ECFA, Kevann Garnett was on target in the 20th minute. The event continues on Sunday at the same venue. In the opening fixture at 18:30hrs, Bartica will oppose Berbice while Georgetown will engage West Demerara at 20:30hrs in the feature affair.