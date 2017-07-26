GGA/GFF launch Summer Girls Academy

The Guyana Girls Academy (GGA) in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched their inaugural Summer Girls Academy yesterday at the GFF Boardroom, Section-K Campbellville.

The programme, which will commence today at the Transport Sports Club ground, Thomas Lands, will last for four days and caters for girls ages 7-11.

GGA President Colin Wilson said: "The idea was to create a girls academy that would develop, train and educate girls to compete at a collegiate, professional and international level as well as to help ignite a strong women's football culture here in Guyana that would continuously fuel the women's national team programme."