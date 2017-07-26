Region Seven champs crush Sir Leon Lessons

Three-time losing finalist and Region 7 champions DC Caesar Fox Secondary sealed their berth to tomorrow’s semi-final round after crushing South Georgetown winner Sir Leon Lessons 5-2 when the Digicel Schools Football Championship continued yesterday.

A second half offensive blitz, led by a Reon McNaughton hat-trick in the 34th, 53rd and 55th minute sealed the quarterfinal win at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora. Adding goals in the 63rd and 87th minute were Javin Castro and Ravi Ruddy respectively.

