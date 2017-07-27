AG to meet with GCB, Cricket Stakeholders tomorrow
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams has mandated that the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) along with the Cricket Stakeholders, meet 11:30am tomorrow in an effort to resolve several issues which have been plaguing the sport for some time now.
News of the development came just as the stakeholders were about to conclude a press conference at the Malteenoes Sports Club Pavilion, aimed at informing the public of the actions that will be taken following Monday's protest outside Williams' office.
