Almost four decades ago, Michael Parris punched his way to a bronze medal at the Olympic Games which was staged in Moscow, Russia.

Fast forward to 2017, Parris’ feat still remains the only podium finish for a Guyanese in any discipline at the world’s most prestigious Games.

Many local athletes have tried to join Parris in rarified air but have fell woefully short. Enter Allicock dreams of winning Olympic gold, he believes that he possesses the talent to emulate the bantamweight who first put the Golden Arrowhead on the medal table at the Olympics.

Fresh off winning a silver medal in the 52kg division at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, the 18 year-old fighting pride of Albouystown has big dreams, Olympic medal dreams.

“Winning a gold medal for Guyana at the Olympics is my dream. I dream about that every day” said the soft spoken pugilist. “Not talking because I want to talk but I know I have the skill and the discipline to win at the next Olympics.”

Allicock added “I came from a family of fighters and I want to do them and my country proud.”

Allicock’s coach, Seibert Blake who accompanied the young talent in the Bahamas, cosigned his charge’s dream.

“He has the ability” said Blake. “He has the skill and I would say that all he needs is the support and more experience fighting at high level competitions.”

Blake continued “He is still young and has a long way to go, it is up to Guyana to be behind him, there just needs to be a proper plan in place since it is not a fly by night achievement.” (Emmerson Campbell)