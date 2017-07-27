Amazon Warriors commence training camp with light workout

The Guyana Amazon Warriors team which is preparing for the 2017 Caribbean Premier League was involved in a light training session at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.

The team was seen going through its paces with the fitness instructor while head coach Roger Harper and his assistant Esaun Crandon inspected the playing surface and outfield.

The locally-based franchise was also involved in an early morning bonding session as is now a practice in the world of sports where players from all corners of the globe come together to share an unfamiliar dressing room.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In