‘Record setting run will keep me motivated’
-says World Juniors 400m silver medallist Daniel Williams
Fans who witnessed the final of the 400m boys event at the World U-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya two weeks ago will long remember the photo finish of the top five finishers.
While many expected eventual winner, Antonio Watson of Jamaica to do something special, no one except coach, Johnny Gravesande, could predict or imagine what his athlete, Daniel Williams was capable of achieving. Everyone was speechless 46 seconds later.
Williams defied the odds and surprisingly snared a silver medal. It was a historic feat for the 17-year old standout from Linden who not only ran his personal best (46.72s) but became the fastest local youth quarter miler of all time.
