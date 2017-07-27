T&T, Guyana win convincingly as Jamaica steal thriller

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago along with Guyana stormed to convincing victories but Jamaica snatched a narrow win in tense circumstances, on the final day of the opening round of the Regional Under-19 three-day championship here yesterday.

At Conaree, T&T cruised to a 121-run victory over Windward Islands while Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 63 runs at Verchilds.

Jamaica made things exciting at St Paul’s as they chased down 147 to beat Barbados and get among the points.

Looking to make a strong start to their title defence, the Trinidadians proved clinical as they controlled the final day to keep the Windwards out of the contest.

Resuming on 117 for two in their second innings, T&T were dismissed for 207 with Saiba Batoosingh hitting 23 and Jayden Seales, 20 not out. Navin Bidaisee failed to add to his overnight 39 while Sachin Seecharan made 44 on Tuesday’s second day.

Dillon Douglas (2-28), Lee Louisy (2-38) and Daneal Dupigny (2-42) all finished with three wickets each.

Set 288 for victory, the Windwards started well but lost their way to be bowled out for 167, with Tahj Tavenier top-scoring with 57, Wayne Edwards getting 26 and fellow opener Kimani Melius scoring 22.

Edwards and Melius put on 46 for the first wicket but left-arm spinner Justyn Gangoo (4-30) and Navin Bidaisee (4-69) sliced through the innings to ensure the last six wickets tumbled for 73 runs.

Tavenier was last out after striking eight fours and a six off 102 deliveries.

Guyana, meanwhile, also had it all their own way against the Leewards. Resuming their second innings on 101 for five, they motored to 172 for six declared with Ronaldo Ali Mohammed finishing with an unbeaten 50 off 84 balls with six fours and a six.

He put on 64 for the sixth wicket with Richie Looknauth who made 28 from 42 deliveries with five boundaries.

Set an improbable 293 for victory, the Leewards made a good fist of it thanks to Javani Tyson who stroked 65 and Dimitri Adams who made 59, while Uri Smith struck 43.

They were struggling on 21 for two before Adams and Smith joined forces to add 93 for the third wicket and repair the innings.

Adams produced a counter-attacking knock, stroking 12 fours and a six off just 70 balls while Smith was patient, facing 101 deliveries and counting six fours and a six.

Once the partnership was broken wickets fell steadily and it was left to Tyson, who blasted two fours and five sixes off 94 balls, to provide the late flourish.

Ashmead Nedd led Guyana attack with four for 30 while fellow off-spinner Richie Looknauth picked up three for 58.

Jamaica sprung a big surprise when they came from behind to stun Barbados late in the day, thanks to Andre McCarthy’s 61 and Shalome Parnell’s invaluable unbeaten 23.

They were slumping badly at 36 for four but McCarthy and Brad Barnes, who made 13, put a crucial 48 for the fifth wicket to rally the innings.

McCarthy faced 86 balls and hit four fours and two sixes but was seventh out – one of three wickets to tumble for 14 runs – leaving the Jamaicans on 121 for eight.

But Parnell remained steady in 53 balls at the crease to see his side home.

Left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce was the best bowler with four for 45 while off-spinner Dante Niles took three for 41.

Barbados had earlier fallen for 133 all out after resuming on 33 for three, with Jaden Edmund top-scoring with 22.

David Bird (3-23), Kristoph Virgo (3-28) and Brad Barnes (3-62) all finished with three wickets apiece.