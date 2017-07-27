U17s lose to The Bahamas 63-114 as CentroBasket tourney commences

Guyana got off to the worst possible start at the Central America & Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket) U17 Tournament, losing to Caribbean champions The Bahamas 63-114 yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

The fixture was a rematch of last year’s CBC Championship final which Guyana lost 57-84 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Kevin Wiggins top scored for the Guyanese with 32 points while Nigel Bowen and Akeem Crandon added 13 and seven points apiece. For the victorious Bahamians, Dominic Bridgewater recorded 27 points, six rebounds.

He was assisted by Gevaughn Goodman who added 23 points while Samuel Hunter, Devanno Whitfield, Joshua James and Leroy Adderley added 14, 10 and eight points respectively.

The contest was effectively over at the end of the first period, as Bahamas outscored Guyana 41-10.

The second period saw The Bahamians outshoot Guyana 32-11 to go ahead 73-21 at the halftime interval.

With the matchup already decided, Guyana outscored The Bahamas 27-19 in the third period. However, Bahamas outhustled Guyana in the final quarter 22-15.

Guyana will faceoff with Puerto Rico today at 15:00hrs, before concluding the group round tomorrow (Friday) against Mexico from 15:00hrs.