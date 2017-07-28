Chase Academy and Annai in Sunday’s final
Digicel Schools Football Championship semi-finals
Defending Champ Chase Academy
edge Christianburg/Wismar 5-4
Defending champion Chase Academy,yesterday laboured to a 5-4 win over Christianburg/Wismar in sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time had ended 2-2, in the first semi-final, a rematch of the 2015 and 2016 finale, at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.
The penalty shootout started poorly for the Lindeners, as Andre Mayers fired wide of the left corner. Chase Academy immediately capitalised to take the lead through Jeremy Garrett, who slotted off the right post into the back of the net.
