Puerto Rico hammer Guyana 115 – 48

Guyana’s poor showing at the Central America & Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket) U17 Tournament continued yesterday, as they lost to Puerto Rico by a score of 115-48, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Kevon Wiggins led the Guyanese with 15 points, while Akeem Crandon added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. The next best scorers were Jaheel Young, Nigel Bowen and Andrew Johnson with five, four and four points, respectively.

For the Puerto Ricans, Gianfranco Grafal recorded figures of 23 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Jeriel Zayas, Algenis Quintana and Ernesto Torres added 20, 17 and 14 points, respectively. Guyana will end their group campaign today with a match versus Mexico, commencing at 15:00hrs.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U-18 Americas Championship, to be held in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada from June 11th-17th 2018.