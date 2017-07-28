USA South Panthers arrive for showdown with Green Machine

The USA South Panthers rugby squad arrived in Guyana last night ahead of tomorrow’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) 15s Championship game against the ‘Green Machine’ at the National Park According to the squad’s schedule, an initial practice will be held today at the same venue from 09:00hrs to 10:30hrs, followed by another session immediately after at the St. Stanislaus College Ground, on Carifesta Avenue.

Tomorrow’s match up which kicks off at 14:00hrs, will mark the third occasion in five years that the visitors will be competing for the top Regional 15s honours The red and white clad ruggers who won the title in 2013, is a diverse mix, with 17 different teams represented and will be led by Captain, Hein Erasmus.

Regular standouts, Zach Miller and Matt Hughston will add stability to the back and packs, respectively The team reads: Adam Channel, Alex Nazon, Amro Gouda, Calvin Storey, Charlie Hutchings, Colton Cariaga, Cormac Keenan, David Coleman, Erasmus (Captain), Jamal Hadley, Jarrett Gartin, John Bryant, Jordana Gunderson, Matt Fontana, Hughston, Miller, Mikey Sanders, Nathan Ring, Trey Eason, Shawn Riley, Stephen Cappello, Todd Sherrer and Wayne Chermely.