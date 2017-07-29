Thrilling RAN final anticipated between Guyana and USA South Panthers
Guyana and the USA South Panthers are set to clash in a thrilling Rugby America’s North (RAN) 15’s Championship final today at the National Park.
After winning their respective North and South Zone titles, both outfits are confident of a positive outcome of the match which kicks off at 14:00hrs.
The ‘Green Machine’, led by Captain, Ryan Gonsalves is ready to transform into robot mode and defend home turf. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
-
Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack
Comments
About these comments