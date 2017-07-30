Blackmore receives medal, Diploma of Honour from Trujillo Municipality
Claude Blackmore, former President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has been officially honoured by the Municipality of Trujillo, Peru for his sterling contribution to sport.
According to a release from the Municipality of Trujillo, the long serving sport administrator and sports enthusiast was honoured during the recent Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championship held in the city located in coastal northwestern province of Peru.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments