Blackmore receives medal, Diploma of Honour from Trujillo Municipality

Claude Blackmore, former President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has been officially honoured by the Municipality of Trujillo, Peru for his sterling contribution to sport.

According to a release from the Municipality of Trujillo, the long serving sport administrator and sports enthusiast was honoured during the recent Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championship held in the city located in coastal northwestern province of Peru.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  7. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  8. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds