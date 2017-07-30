Six-figure cash prize for Mr Guyana winner
In excess of $900,000 will be up for grabs when the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc (GBBFFI) stages its National Seniors Championship on August 6 at the Marriott Hotel.
According to president of the federation, Coel Marks, "we are happy to be awarding cash and prizes to our athletes. Mr. Guyana this year is walking away with six figures".
