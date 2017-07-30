Tanvir and Khan keen on aiding Warriors’ championship bid

With the fifth annual Caribbean Premier League (CPL) set to take centre stage in a few days’ time, the Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling unit seems poised to do their bit in an effort to push the South American franchise over the line. Guyana’s bowling effort will largely rest on the shoulders of two contrasting bowlers in the Asian pair of Sohail Tanvir of Pakistan and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan in an effort to push their side over the line for the very first time.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  7. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  8. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds