Tanvir and Khan keen on aiding Warriors’ championship bid

With the fifth annual Caribbean Premier League (CPL) set to take centre stage in a few days’ time, the Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling unit seems poised to do their bit in an effort to push the South American franchise over the line. Guyana’s bowling effort will largely rest on the shoulders of two contrasting bowlers in the Asian pair of Sohail Tanvir of Pakistan and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan in an effort to push their side over the line for the very first time.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In