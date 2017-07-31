Achievers crowned inaugural DVA league champions
- Vanguard takes female honours
Playing on a sand court, Young Achievers Volleyball Club, smashed their way to another volleyball title capturing the inaugural Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) senior A – Division volleyball league at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, yesterday.
Achievers, who boasting the services of four national players on their team, lost the first set, 20-25 against a pumped up home side, Bartica Warriors who led 5-0 and 20-13 during the first set.
Achievers, however, who are known for their efficiency, stormed their way back into the exciting contest by taking the second set in commanding fashion, 25-14.
Warriors came out strongly in the third set for a 6-1 lead much to the delight of their home supporters.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack
-
Cops round up 7 escapees, after 13 tunnel out of Lusignan facility
-
Top Cop ordered release of suspect in presidential assassination plot
Comments
About these comments