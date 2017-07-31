Achievers crowned inaugural DVA league champions 

Playing on a sand court, Young Achievers Volleyball Club, smashed their way to another volleyball title capturing the inaugural Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) senior A – Division volleyball league at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, yesterday.

Achievers, who boasting the services of four national players on their team, lost the first set, 20-25 against a pumped up home side, Bartica Warriors who led 5-0 and 20-13 during the first set.

Achievers, however, who are known for their efficiency, stormed their way back into the exciting contest by taking the second set in commanding fashion, 25-14.

Warriors came out strongly in the third set for a 6-1 lead much to the delight of their home supporters.