Chase Academy retains title in lopsided final

A dynasty was created yesterday as defending champion Chase Academy successfully retained their Digicel Schools football championship, dismantling Annai Secondary 6-2 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

It was the most lopsided final in the tournament’s history as Stephon Reynolds bagged a hat-trick in the 17th, 69th and 85th minute in the second ever meeting of the teams. He was supported by a Nicholas McArthur brace in the ninth and 20th minute while Ryan Hackett scored in the 37th minute.

For the losing team, relatives Orville and Sherrol Daniels scored in the 41st and 56th minute respectively.

With the win, Chase Academy walked away with $1,000,000 towards a school project and a trophy while the runners-up copped $700,000 towards a school project and a trophy. On the individual side of the presentation, Daniels received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.