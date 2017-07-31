Perez makes most of stalemate with half-century

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Raymond Perez grabbed the opportunity for a half-century as Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago played to a tame draw on the final day of their second round match in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday.

With no outright result possible after T&T battled their way to 128 all out, Perez lashed a breezy 76 as Guyana ended on 118 for two in their second innings at St Paul’s.

Both Guyana and T&T had pulled off victories in the first round but any hope of similar fortunes here were dashed.

Resuming on their overnight 67 for four, T&T failed to make serious inroads into their target and found themselves conceding a first innings lead of 129 runs.

Christian Thurton, unbeaten on 33 at the start, made 43 while Saiba Batoosingh chipped in with 31. Thurton put on a valuable 30 for the fifth wicket with Joshua James (18) as T&T made a strong start to the day but the last six wickets fell for 33 runs in a disappointing collapse.

Off-spinner Richie Looknauth was at the heart of the decline, claiming for 18 while left-arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan finished with two for 21.

Batting a second time, Guyana dominated the Trinidadian bowling with Perez posting 109 for the opening stand with Alex Algoo who struck 35.

Perez faced 96 balls and counted seven fours and one six while Algoo struck two fours and a six off 91 balls.

Left-arm spinner Justyn Gango picked up both wickets, to fall to end with two for eight.