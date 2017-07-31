Scotiabank renews commitment to GRFU youth programme

Scotiabank, a long time benefactor of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) on Friday renewed its annual sponsorship of the union’s youth programme.

During a simple ceremony at the bank’s Robb Street office, Branch Manager, Brian Hackett ceremoniously presented a cheque of an undisclosed sum to Youth Development Officer, Troy Yhip.

The funds will go towards the GRFU’s weekend youth programme as the union seeks to build their nursery for the sustained success of the national ruggers.

Yhip recently concluded a one-week summer camp which attracted in excess of 100 youths.

The camps focused around maximizing enjoyment and learning to play the game the right way. A strong emphasis was also placed on discipline and the capacities of the players and the rugby-specific coaching is tailored to each individual group and conducted in an appropriate safe manner with the aim to optimize learning, create friendships, improve rugby skills and enhance rugby-specific knowledge.