Settling Star wins feature event at Kennard Memorial horse race meet

Settling Star earned its handlers the top honors in the feature D3 and Lower one mile event of the Pre Emancipation Meet which was staged yesterday at the Kennard Memorial Turf Club.

The steed from the Shariff Racing Stables raced ahead of pre-race favorite, Golden Blue Echo, Brave Sky and Lady Budapest to claim the $1M bounty.

Settling Star’s trainer will be hoping the champion race horse’s winning ways continue in the two other horse race fixtures in the coming weeks.

Handlers of Settling Star receives the winner’s trophy from Cecil Kennard yesterday following the win in the feature D3 and Lower One Mile event. 

Before the feature event, there were six other races. Here is a summary of them:

Race 1 (L non-winner)

Lucky Lucky

Party Done

Sweet Silence

Angel Eyes

Race 2 (E2 and Lower)

Honey Flow

Golden Blue Echo

Storm Bird

Race 3 (I3 n lower with 3 Year-Old Guyana Bred Open)

Party Time

Miss Olympic

Mary Ann

Red Jet

Race 4 (H2 and Lower)

TNT a

Midnight

Race 5 (J and Lower)

Liquid Lion

King Stanley

Miss Olympic

Irish Baby

Race 6 (K Non Winners)

Irish Baby

Royal Son

Mystery Man

De Rock

The ‘Sport of Kings’ continues on tomorrow with the staging of the Four Horsemen Emancipation Meet at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

