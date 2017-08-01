Fitness Express/GBBFFI agree on sponsorship for National Senior C/ships
Fitness Express has once again answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).
The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the annual National Senior Championships scheduled for Sunday evening at the Marriott Hotel.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
Comments
About these comments