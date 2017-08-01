Western Tigers maul GFC 13-1 in Corona Beer football tourney

Western Tigers, George-town Football Club (GFC), and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) secured contrasting wins when the Corona Beer Invitational football tournament continued on Sunday.

Played at the GFC ground, Bourda, Western Tigers mauled Beacons 13-1. Andrew Murray Jr., netted five times in the 15th, 58th, 59th, 80th and 87th minute while Hubert Pedro bagged a helmet-trick in the 41st, 62nd, 63rd and 67th minute.

